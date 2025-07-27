Israel resumes AID AIRDROPS over Gaza - yesterday

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israel resumes AID AIRDROPS over Gaza
To counter ‘FALSE’ claims of ‘intentional starvation’
‘There is NO starvation in Gaza — this is a false campaign by Hamas’ - (lies by Israel)
2024: aid parachutes falling into SEA as Gazans rush to catch them
Adding more: ❗️ ISRAEL RESUMES GAZA AID AS FAMINE WARNING ESCALATES
The IDF announced immediate humanitarian measures:
🔸 Airdrops of flour/sugar/canned goods (7+ pallets)
🔸 "Humanitarian corridors" for UN medical/food convoys
🔸 10x water boost for 900k Gazans via desalination plant
WHO data shows: with more than 100 dead from malnutrition since October 2023, 10% of Gaza are now acutely malnourished.
Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus cites aid restrictions for "exacerbating famine."