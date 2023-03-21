ANTON LEVAY (DEVIL SIGN) TERRIFIED WHEN HE DIED!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE DEVIL SIGN IS EXPOSED HERE. ALSO SATANIST ANTON LEVAY RID OUT IN THE MOMENTS BEFORE DEATH SAYING, NO! NO! NO!, IT'S NOT SUPPOSED TO BE LIKE THIS! ONLY A FOOL WOULD PRACTICE SATANISM IN THIS LIFE. WHEN ANTON DREW HI LAST BREATH HE KNEW HE WS GOING INTO FIERY HELL. YOU BETTER WAKEUP. SEND THIS VIDEO TO EVERYONE NOW...