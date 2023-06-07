The Great Awakening

Everyone should watch this video about the current situation going on in our society and how totalitarianism and evil people in positions of power supporting the totalitarians have been affecting the whole world so terribly which has brought despair, depression, loss of hope and loss of life. The main problem is that many good people do not know or understand what is happening in the world and why the world is becoming so lost and crazy. This video will help people to gain the knowledge and to understand what is happening and what they need to do to help make our society better. So with that in mind please share this video and you can use the link below for this video. Thank you.

Video link ---> https://bit.ly/t-g-a



