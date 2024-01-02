Elor of the Nine - Chapter 30

Sanctuary of the Chosen Audiobook

Life in Israel was settling into a routine of near-boredom. So Israel was surrounded by enemies who might attack at any moment. What else was new? Terrorism, yes, but a major attack, no. Not without the Soviet Union to back the invaders, and that was no longer feasible. Gorbachev’s glasnost and perestroika, just as Ari knew had been the plan all along, had given the Soviet leadership so many internal problems that helping the Arabs in a war against Israel was out of the question—at least for the foreseeable future.





Ari was running out of hot issues to write about. Then along came Saddam Hussein’s brutal takeover of Kuwait in August 1990, and Ari’s job as a political columnist became exciting for him once again. The Post had connections high up in the Mossad, which gave Ari access to certain intelligence data that would not expose agent sources and was periodically earmarked for publication in his columns.





