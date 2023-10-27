First Amendment Protects the Most Vile Speech -- Even Hamas Supporters

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The first amendment does not discriminate against speech, and it is specifically written for viol speech which we disagree with, not so we can applaud someone with whom we concur. This applies even to left-wing hummus advocates chanting vile anti-Israeli slogans.Of course, the government is doing all they can to Weaponized free speech and eliminated for Republicans like Owen Shroyer or Douglas Mackey, both sent to jail literally for speech using whatever pretext they can.
#firstamednment #freespeech #owenshroyer #woke
MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Twitter: https://twitter.com/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Gab: https://gab.com/RechargeFreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more