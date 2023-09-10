BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Are Light Tunnels Wormholes used to capture Souls? Energy Harvesting on Soul Recycle Prison Colony
Sergeant Schultz
Sergeant Schultz
180 followers
Follow
188 views • 09/10/2023

Sources: The Masked Scholar "Are NDE light tunnels wormholes used to capture souls?"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CVPpLV6638Q

The Masked Scholar "Are Near Death Light Tunnels causing amnesia? The Soul Recycle Theory"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xdi_KWZiVmA

The Masked Scholar "Energy Harvesting and Soul Recycle Prison Colony- the motive behind it"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yGNZYGJpjNk

The Masked Scholar "How To Exit the Matrix and Avoid the NDE Tunnel Trap"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FcAZzZBuBn0

ABOUT THE AUTHOR: Dr Anonymous is a doctorate holder and scholar. However, he is not infallible. And so, without further a due, fellow scholar-lings – lets, get, to, the, Truth! Please send your proposed ideas (1 page) to: [email protected]

If you too would like to be interviewed anonymously and share your insight in a deidentified manner, the Masked Scholar would like to hear from you!


FURTHER INFORMATION:
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24


TRUMAN CASH EBOOKS:
"The Matrix Revealed. Book 2. The Eye of Ra" https://bit.ly/3ncgV7l

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 1. The Programming Of A Planet" https://bit.ly/3oRaF5b


Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Mary-Magdalene:9

!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b


Keywords
deathaliensufomeditationmatrixsoulafterlifeastral travelarchonsreincarnationalien abductionreincarnation trappre birth
