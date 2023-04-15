Cody Snodgres - Developing Discernment for Today's Deception

Cody Snodgres is a former Black Ops Alphabet Agency whistleblower. And Author of the book Choosing the Light exposing the dark secrets surrounding the OK City Event. Today Cody and I share about the Importance of developing your discernment and why that is important for todays warfare. We share some examples from our experience and clear up some word use or language issues. We sharing truth about the evil one and his minions who pretend to be of Christ when they are not and how to discern who someone really is. Our prayer is that it helps someone gain victory and walk in their authority!

Jodi LoDolce

