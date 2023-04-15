BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Cody Snodgres - Developing Discernment for Today's Deception
Warriors Rise
Warriors Rise
66 followers
35 views • 04/15/2023

Cody Snodgres is a former Black Ops Alphabet Agency whistleblower. And Author of the book Choosing the Light exposing the dark secrets surrounding the OK City Event. Today Cody and I share about the Importance of developing your discernment and why that is important for todays warfare. We share some examples from our experience and clear up some word use or language issues. We sharing truth about the evil one and his minions who pretend to be of Christ when they are not and how to discern who someone really is. Our prayer is that it helps someone gain victory and walk in their authority!

Cody Snodgres Choosing the Light For a copy of his book on CD - email me - CODY's BOOK in subject line please [email protected]

Jodi LoDolce

www.WarriorsRise.net

Keywords
deathciawarriorsndeliarsnear death experiencecody snodgresdiscernmentsatanistjodi lodolceheaven visitkoklahoma city
