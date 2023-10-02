BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Cult of the mask wearing strikes back ~ Fear is not Reality, it's a Scam ~
TheProphet-Barnebus
TheProphet-Barnebus
14 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
21 views • 10/02/2023

In this discussion we will discuss the cult origins of mask wearing, as in that it has a lot to do with the knights of malta. And we are going to go over how it is a psy-op of fear and virtue signaling that you are a controllable minion, since the science actually shows that prolong mask wearing is harmful. And finally, I want to share the 2nd episode of the documentary called covidland (mask).


References:

- How well do face masks protect against COVID-19?

https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/coronavirus/in-depth/coronavirus-mask/art-20485449

- why-we-need-to-upgrade-our-face-masks-and-where-to-get-them

https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/why-we-need-to-upgrade-our-face-masks-and-where-to-get-them/

- do-mask-mandates-work

https://www.nytimes.com/2023/02/21/opinion/do-mask-mandates-work.html

- a major new study shows that masks don't stop the spread of covid, will the mandaters apologize

https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/medical/a-major-new-study-shows-that-masks-don-t-stop-the-spread-of-covid-will-the-mandaters-apologize/ar-AA172j6T

- masks work distorting science to dispute the evidence does'nt

https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/masks-work-distorting-science-to-dispute-the-evidence-doesnt/

- NIH Mask research documentation

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8072811/

- NIH Mask research documentation pt 2

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34407516/

- NIH Mask research documentation pt 3

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8504748/

- how-coronavirus-spreads-through-the-air-what-we-know-so-far

https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/how-coronavirus-spreads-through-the-air-what-we-know-so-far1/

- masks-can-be-detrimental-to-babies-speech-and-language-development

https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/masks-can-be-detrimental-to-babies-speech-and-language-development1/

_ what-the-cdc-isnt-telling-you-about-masks-is-terrifying

https://www.forbes.com/sites/robertpearl/2021/08/10/what-the-cdc-isnt-telling-you-about-masks-is-terrifying/

- masks-children-parenting-schools-mandates-covid-19-coronavirus-pandemic-biden-administration-cdc

https://www.wsj.com/articles/masks-children-parenting-schools-mandates-covid-19-coronavirus-pandemic-biden-administration-cdc-11628432716

- covidland

https://rumble.com/vuy5h7-covidland-the-mask.html or https://rumble.com/search/all?q=covidland

- cult of medics

https://rumble.com/search/all?q=cult%20of%20medic

- The Answer pt 1 video seminar

  https://mega.nz/file/GWgSDBKI#SfItF3oLkUNJ_P0g2Ku7opZNv8Xt-6nJgNv0pU1TnV8

- The Answer pt 2 video seminar

  https://mega.nz/file/uT5mFZ4Y#k_2SnrT18EJ4Kfi4AiPjz-vtbmCR4WfHDaQkPLF2Vro

- The Answer pt 3 Video Seminar

  https://mega.nz/file/bLpigYLR#B_cINWcv_8YtOZ7-qiVbJbI39TXgP2Lsjj_jvQMErXU

Keywords
vaccinesfearmaskmindcontrolcultsocialscammandatesmkultradistance19covidwearingcovidland
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy