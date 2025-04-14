The pond outside the US Embassy in London is running blood red after Greenpeace activists poured hundreds of litres of dye in the water.



Police have arrested five people, including the UK head of the environmental group.

Well, at least Greenpeace are protesting against something real for a change.



