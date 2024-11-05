© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Iran & Lebanon War Current Military Analysis 11-04-24 lotfyzakaria
lotfy zakaria
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EiZpH1p62B4
ايران تجهز 400 صاروخ لقصف اسرائيل وتجاوز الدفاعات الامريكية والهدف مصانع اسرائيل العسكرية
Iran is preparing 400 missiles to bomb Israel and bypass American defenses, and the target is Israel’s military factories.