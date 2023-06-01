BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Shorts: The Power of Electroculture! - 1 min...
Extreme Health Radio
Extreme Health Radio
57 views • 06/01/2023

This week's new episode is with David Wechsler from @electricfertilizer.

We talked about #gardening using #electroculture.

He actually devices that you plug in that use direct current directly into your soils.

This results in healthier plants which are more resistant to pests, bugs and insects.

Using this technology produces food that has more minerals and plants that are much more healthy.

We should all treat the soils the best we can, but this offers a completely different way of using electricity to grow healthier food.

Really fascinating stuff.

Show page with links:
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/772

iTunes:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/new-show-david-wechsler-using-advanced-electroculture/id577009557?i=1000614960846

Spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/episode/3m6dCStPlUBOJgGM5wN2vJ

Youtube:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vFVOGBTY0uU

gardeningcopperelectoculture
