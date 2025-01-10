⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the special military operation (from 4 to 10 January 2025)

From 4 to 10 Jan. 2025, the Russian Armed Forces delivered 28 group strikes by precision weaponry and attack UAVs at infrastructure of military airfields, weaponry depots, attack UAV workshops and depots as well as temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed forces and foreign mercenaries.

▫️Over the past week, units of the Sever Group of Forces continued to eliminate AFU formations on the territory of Kursk region.

Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and artillery inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of one heavy mechanised brigade, one tank brigade, six mech'd brigades, four air assault brigades of the AFU, one marine brigade, and five territorial defence brigades. Two counter-attacks launched by AFU units were repelled.

In Kharkov direction, Russian troops inflicted losses on units of one mech'd brig, one motorised infantry brig of the AFU, and two territorial defence brigs.

Over the week in the area of responsibility of the Sever GOFs, the AFU losses amounted to more than 2,835 troops, 30 tanks, and 122 armoured fighting vehics. Moreover, 117 motor vehics, and 30 field artill guns were destroyed.

▫️As a result of active operations, units of the Zapad GOFs liberated Nadiya.

Losses were inflicted on manpower and hardware of four mech'd brigs of the AFU, three territorial defence brigs, and one nat'l guard brig. 19 AFU attempts to regain lost positions were thwarted.

AFU losses up to 3,530 troops, one tank, 28 armoured fighting vehics, including one Polish-made Rosamak armoured personnel carrier, one U.S.-made Bradley armoured fighting vehic, 7 US made M113 armoured personnel carriers, and five U.S.-made HMMWV armoured vehics. Russian units eliminated 52 motor vehics, 46 field artill guns, 11 of them manufactured by NATO countries, 10 electronic warfare stations, and 15 ammo depots.

▫️ As a result of decisive actions, units of the Yug GOFs liberated Kurakhovo.

Losses were inflicted on formations of eight mech'd brigs, two motorised infantry brigs, one infantry brig, one mtn assault brig, two airmobile brigs of the AFU, and two territorial defence brigs. 16 enemy attempts to regain a tactical position were thwarted.

Over the week, AFU losses in this direction amounted to up to 1,715 troops, three tanks, including one German-made Leopard tank, 12 armoured fighting vehics, including two US made M113 armoured personnel carriers, 17 motor vehics, 20 field artill guns, including 4 Western-made guns. 6 ammo depots were wiped out.

▫️Units of the Tsentr GOFs continued advancing to the depth of the enemy's defences & liberated Dachenskoye.Losses were inflicted on formations of 7 mech'd brigs, 2 motorised infantry brigs, 1 jaeger brig, 2 airmobile brigs of the AFU, 1 marine brig, 2 territorial defence brigs, 1 nat'l guard brig, & 1 brig of the Natl Police of Ukraine. 94 AFU attempts to regain lost positions were thwarted.



AFU losses more than 3,485 troops, 11 tanks, including 4 German-made Leopard tanks, 40 armoured fighting vehics, including three French-made VAB armoured personnel carriers as well as six US made M113 armoured personnel carriers, one U.S.-made M1117 armoured personnel carriers, U.S.-made MaxxPro and HMMWV armoured vehics. Moreover, 41 motor vehics, and 34 field artill guns were destroyed.

▫️ Units of the Vostok GOFs improved the tactical situation along the front line and defeated units of three mech'd brigs, two air assault brigs of the AFU, 1 marine brig, and 3 territorial def brigs. 8 AFU attempts to regain lost positions were foiled.



AFU losses more than 1,120 troops, one tank, six armoured fight vehics, including 3 US made MaxxPro armoured vehics, 30 motor vehics, and 26 field artill guns, including eight guns manufactured by NATO countries. Six ammo depots were destroyed.



▫️Units of the Dnepr GOFs inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of two mech'd brigs, two infantry brigs, one coastal defence brig of the AFU, two territorial defence brigs, and one nat'l guard brig.



The AFU losses up to 685 troops, two armoured fighting vehics, including one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, 44 motor vehics, 11 field artill guns, five electronic warfare stations, and six ammo depots.

▫️ Over the past week, 91 UKR servicemen surrendered on the line of contact.

▫️ Fighter aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces shot down one MiG-29 aircraft of the UKR Air Force.

▫️ Russian AD systs have shot down 8 U.S.-made ATACMS op'l-tactical missiles, five French-made Hammer aerial bombs, 41 U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles as well as 689 fixed-wing UAVs.

▫️ In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 652 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 39,896 unmanned aerial vehicles, 590 anti-aircraft missile systems, 20,467 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,507 MLRS combat vehicles, 20,385 field artillery guns and mortars, and 30,135 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.