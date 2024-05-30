President Biden losing Black voters: survey | On Balance

President Joe Biden has been aggressively campaigning for African American voters amid polls showing he’s losing their support. The “On Balance” panel of former Trump press secretary Scott Spicer and NewsNation contributor A. Scott Bolden discuss whether Biden’s Black voter problem is real or perceived.





