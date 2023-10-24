Russian forces began planting tricolor flag on Avdeevka important heights

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
North of Avdeevka, Russian forces began planting the 114th Brigade banner and tricolor flag on key heights, having taken control of the fortifications on the waste heap at the base of the hill. Nearby, there is the #Avdeevsky Coke Plant making it easier to approach and restore the railway line north of Krasnogórovka. During the battle, many Ukrainian troops were killed and captured.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY