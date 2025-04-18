RT News - April 18 2025 2PM GMT

April 18, 2025

The Russian Orthodox church slams Moldova as it prevents the country's archbishop from traveling to Jerusalem for the Holy Fire pilgrimage. Russia's Foreign minister meets his Iranian counterpart in Moscow amid Tehran's talks with Washington over its nuclear programme. Israel takes aim at the open dialogue as reports emerge that it's ready to strike Iran by itself. The Taliban movement that leads Afghanistan is no longer considered a terrorist organisation in Russia. We discuss the developments with the nation's ambassador to Qatar.









