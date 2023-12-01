Major CDC Failure & Kentucky Derby Deaths

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this episode, we'll take a look at what killed a dozen horses at the Kentucky Derby, along with a major failure of the CDC that exposes the criminal and incompetent nature of this lawless organization. We'll also look to Scripture and how our representatives should have dealt with both the CDC and many industries that put out products that we know are harmful to the public.
Join us on Telegram! t.me/settingbrushfires