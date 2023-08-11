Viruses do not exist & Electrohypersensitivity as a Newly Identified and Characterized Neurologic Pathological Disorder PDF's 2023-08-11 19 36

The placebo and nocebo effect are scientifically proven and 91 studies show naturally acquired immunity is much better and may last a lifetime.Blocking naturally acquired immunity with the measures is mass murder, democide.

A Farewell To Virology (Expert Edition) - Dr Mark Bailey

https://drsambailey.com/a-farewell-to-virology-expert-edition/

Germ theory denialism - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Germ_theory_denialism

Articles – Terrain Theory

https://www.terraintheory.net/pages/articles

The-Virus-Misconception-Part-1-Measles-as-an-example-By-Dr-Stefan-Lanka.pdf

VIRUSES DO NOT EXIST! - The Great Awakening - Where We Go Qne, We Go All!

https://greatawakening.win/p/15HbWmy416/viruses-do-not-exist/c/4OXFbRcGPEe

Viruses do not exist

https://wickedtruths.org/en/viruses-do-not-exist/

Viruses do not exist greatawakening win.jpg (720×984)

https://media.greatawakening.win/post/P9qa3FT4qA0E.png

viruses do not exist - Twitter Search / X

https://twitter.com/search?q=viruses%20do%20not%20exist&src=typed_query





Electrohypersensitivity as a Newly Identified and Characterized Neurologic Pathological Disorder: How to Diagnose, Treat, and Prevent It - PMC

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7139347/

Electrohypersensitivity PDF

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7139347/pdf/ijms-21-01915.pdf

EMR Protection - Stop OC Smart Meters

https://stopocsmartmeters.com/emr-protection.html

Project BlueBeam - Directed Energy Weapons, Holograms in the Sky, 5G Satellites, LRAD - Medusa - Stop 5G

https://stop5g.cz/us/project-bluebeam-directed-energy-weapons-holograms-in-the-sky-5g-satellites-lrad-medusa/

Dramatic Visual Medical Proof Of EMF Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity In EHS Patients

https://www.dinardaily.net/t68821-dramatic-visual-medical-proof-of-emf-electromagnetic-hypersensitivity-in-ehs-patients

Dramatic Visual Medical Proof Of EMF Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity In EHS Patients

https://www.oom2.com/t51346-dramatic-visual-medical-proof-of-emf-electromagnetic-hypersensitivity-in-ehs-patients#

Search Top - Gab Social

https://gab.com/search/top?q=viruses%20do%20not%20exist

Videos - Tucker Carlson

Doctors for COVID Ethics

https://doctors4covidethics.org/





Poisons, Potions, And Programming … All Part Of Global Control Experimentation

https://odysee.com/@DollarVigilante:b/Potions-Poisons-Programming-VIDEO-1080p:f

RFK Jr revives antisemitic conspiracy theory that Covid-19 was ‘ethnically targeted’ to spare Jewish people | The Independent

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/rfk-jr-antisemitism-covid-conspiracy-theory-b2375942.html

New insights into genetic susceptibility of COVID-19: an ACE2 and TMPRSS2 polymorphism analysis

All links for this video available via:

https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/Viruses-do-not-exist---Electrohypersensitivity-as-a-Newly-Identified-and-Characterized-Neurologic-Pathological-Disorder-PDF's-720p-5.13-mbps:6