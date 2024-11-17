RT News - November 17 2024 6AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nov 17, 2024
rt.com
A possible investment deal sparks fierce protests in Abkhazia where the president is promising to step down if crowds agree to vacate government buildings. The opposition claims the agreement will only benefit a select few wealthy citizens. Three people are arrested in Israel amid a flash bomb attack on the Prime Minister's residence, the IDF reports that Hezbollah launched 80 projectiles at the country. With Elon Musk set to be Donald Trump's new adviser, the tech billionaire is already mocking Vladimir Zelensky's claims that Kiev is totally independent from the West. US President-elect Donald Trump announces more members of his future team - one of them is Tulsi Gabbard - a previous rising star of the Democratic Party who accuses it of warmongering.