A.I., Trump, Biden, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Syria, Russia, China, & More
American Patriots God Country
American Patriots God Country
57 views • 03/25/2023

Listen to the latest American Patriots for God and Country Podcast with host Steve Baldassari for breaking news on A.I. Trump, Biden, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Russia, Syria, China, & More!

Related Articles ⬇️

1. Grants Reveal Feds’ Horrific Plans To Censor Americans’ Speech; The U.S. Government Is Building A Vast Surveillance And Speech Suppression Web Around Every American - https://thefederalist.com/2023/03/21/grants-reveal-federal-governments-horrific-plans-to-censor-all-americans-speech 

2. After Resuming Diplomatic Relations with Iran, Saudi Arabia to Now Re-establish Ties with Syria, Sources Say - https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/after-iran-saudi-arabia-re-establish-ties-with-syria-sources-say-2023-03-23 

Related Video: Trump and COVID Death Shots with Guest Ashkan of Germany - https://rumble.com/vr9h18-steves-take-trump-and-covid-death-shots-with-guest-ashkan-of-germany.html 

Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, and above all else stay Godly! PEACE!

irantrumpnewsalex jonesinfowarspoliticsrussiaaiartificial intelligencechinadonald trumpbreaking newsjoe bidenbidensaudi arabiasyrianews todaydonald j trumpdesantischatgpt
