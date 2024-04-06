Video of the tsunami that hit Taiwan April 3rd

Jim Crenshaw





Tsunami waves were observed on the coasts of Taiwan and far southwestern Japanese islands after a 7.4 magnitude earthquake hit Taiwan on Wednesday morning.





But there were no immediate reports of any major damage caused by these waves.(yea right).





In Taiwan: Tsunami heights reached nearly half a meter, or 1.5 feet, in Chenggong, approximately 100 km (62 miles) south of the quake’s epicenter. Observed tsunami heights are measured over open water and can reach significantly higher when they reach shore. (No shit Sherlock)





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/nTBLnQpdsmCb/