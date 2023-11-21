Riccardo Bosi: Guerrilla Tactics

Every form of warfare across the spectrum has been used simultaneously.

The white hats allowed the black hats to build their infrastructure — and then took it over and turned it against them.

Likewise it’s more effective to flip an opponent than to execute him.

You attack the system, find key nodes and start collapsing them.





The full webcast is linked below.





AustraliaOne Party | SG Anon, Riccardo Bosi & David Graham (21 November 2023)

https://rumble.com/v3wt3ok-australiaone-party-sg-anon-riccardo-bosi-and-david-graham-21-november-2023-.html

