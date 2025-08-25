CTP (20250828 S3EAugSpecial6) Jose Nino Victimology and more BTS/SP Video

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CTP (S3EAugSpecial6) Why Decentralizing Power Matters More Than Ever
Exploring more of the fascinating intersection of Activism, Community Engagement, Faith / Religion, Human Nature, Politics, Social Issues, and beyond
Jose Nino, a Venezuelan-born writer and deputy editor at Headline USA, joins the podcast to discuss constitutional principles, the dangers of federal overreach, and the importance of localism in preserving American liberty.
• Born in Venezuela and raised in North Texas, Jose has lived throughout the US and abroad
• Author of two ebooks: "How Socialism Destroyed Venezuela" and "The 10 Myths of Gun Control"
• Counters the misrepresentation of Christian principles by socialist advocates
• Explains the fundamental difference between a constitutional republic versus mob democracy
• Criticizes federal overreach, particularly in education policy
• Advocates for a proactive agenda focused on local engagement and decentralized governance
• Jose's writings have been cited by members of Congress
• Find Jose on Twitter/X @JoseAlNino and see GumRoad.com
(S3EAugSpecial6 Audio: 29m 12s Thu Aug 28 2025)
