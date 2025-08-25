CTP (20250828 S3EAugSpecial6) Jose Nino Victimology and more BTS/SP Video

CTP S3EAugSpecial6 29m 12s before audio editing

CTP (S3EAugSpecial6) Why Decentralizing Power Matters More Than Ever

Exploring more of the fascinating intersection of Activism, Community Engagement, Faith / Religion, Human Nature, Politics, Social Issues, and beyond

Jose Nino, a Venezuelan-born writer and deputy editor at Headline USA, joins the podcast to discuss constitutional principles, the dangers of federal overreach, and the importance of localism in preserving American liberty.

• Born in Venezuela and raised in North Texas, Jose has lived throughout the US and abroad

• Author of two ebooks: "How Socialism Destroyed Venezuela" and "The 10 Myths of Gun Control"

• Counters the misrepresentation of Christian principles by socialist advocates

• Explains the fundamental difference between a constitutional republic versus mob democracy

• Criticizes federal overreach, particularly in education policy

• Advocates for a proactive agenda focused on local engagement and decentralized governance

• Jose's writings have been cited by members of Congress

• Find Jose on Twitter/X @JoseAlNino and see GumRoad.com

