RISE & RESIST!! Send Aldi back to Germany and shutdown Yoti

A video taken by a member of the public of an Aldi store in London has gone viral. The man behind the video goes by a Twitter profile named ‘#FtheWEF till the day I die’, a refreshingly honest summary of how many of us feel. He tweeted the video a week ago and, on his Twitter profile alone, it has already had 1 million views. If you watch the video, you’ll understand why.

Aldi opened its first “contact-free” sensor-operated store in the UK in January 2022. The store, known as Aldi Shop & Go, is located in Greenwich, a commuter town close to the centre of London and the Canary Wharf financial hub. Business Insider described Aldi Shop & Go as a rival to Amazon Go. But are they rivals?

Amazon is one of the World Economic Forum’s (“WEF’s”) partners and WEF describes Amazon, bizarrely, as guided by “customer obsession rather than competitor focus.” Aldi is owned by the children and grandchildren of the Albrecht brothers and although it is not listed as a WEF partner it has been at the forefront of implementing the agenda.

In November 2021, Aldi notified all covid unvaccinated staff that their employment would be terminated if they did not provide proof of vaccination by 1 March 2022. In January 2022, Aldi was one of five major UK supermarkets trialling a digital platform, Yoti, to use artificial intelligence to estimate the age of customers. In October 2022, in an appalling insult to those struggling financially, Aldi in the UK decided to fill their shelves with insects, proudly displaying them as a cheap source of food for those families struggling under the cost of living crisis. It also aired a Channel 4 TV show called ‘Aldi’s Next Big Thing’ which left viewers “sickened.” One angry viewer tweeted: “Quit trying to make us eat bugs!”

You’d have thought Aldi would have got the message by now, but maybe not.

SOURCE: https://expose-news.com/2023/06/14/send-aldi-back-to-germany-and-shutdown-yoti/

