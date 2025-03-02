A “CHRISTIAN” LIAR IS ANYONE WHO HATES HIS/HER BROTHER/SISTER/PARENTS, 1 John 1:7-10; 1 John 2:1-9; Revelations 21:8, 20250226

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)





1 John 1:7-10:

7 But if we walk in the light, as He is in the light, we have fellowship one with another, and the blood of Jesus Christ His Son cleanseth us from all sin.

8 If we say that we have no sin, we deceive ourselves, and the Truth is not in us.

9 If we confess our sins, He is faithful and just to forgive us our sins, and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness.

10 If we say that we have not sinned, we make Him a liar, and His Word is not in us. Amen!

1 John 2:1-5:

2 My little children, these things write I unto you, that ye sin not. And if any man sin, we have an advocate with the Father, Jesus Christ the righteous:

2 And He is the propitiation for our sins: and not for ours only, but also for the sins of the whole world.

3 And hereby we do know that we know Him, if we keep His commandments.

4 He that saith, I know Him, but keepeth not His commandments, is a liar, and the truth is not in him.

5 But whoso keepeth His Word, in him verily is the love of God perfected: hereby know we that we are in Him. Amen!

Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church (Vienna, Winchester, VA, and Trenton, NJ)

