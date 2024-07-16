BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
💥Israeli troops firing Mortar Shell on Peaceful Civilians on the Beach
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
92 views • 10 months ago

💥🇵🇸 Israeli troops firing mortar shells on peaceful civilians on the beach.

Adding:

The IOF will begin issuing initial summons notices for candidates for security service from the ultra-Orthodox community on Sunday.

On Sunday, July 21st, 2024, the process of issuing initial summons orders for the first call-up and for the assessment and evaluation procedures ahead of the upcoming recruitment cycle, which began in July, will commence.

The summons orders are part of the IDF's program to promote the integration of members of the ultra-Orthodox community into its ranks. The IDF is working to recruit from all parts of society in light of the conscription requirement in Israel, due to its status as the people's army and in view of the increased operational needs at this time, given the security challenges.

The IDF will continue to operate in accordance with government decisions and the law.



irancurrent eventspoliticsisraelpalestinesyriagazalebanonyemenwest bank
