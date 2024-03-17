© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pastor Rick Wiles:
“Israel's AI war god chooses 15 buildings PER HOUR to destroy. It does not have human emotions and does not care that innocent families were inside the targets. As an insult to Jesus Christ, the Zionists named their AI war god "The Gospel" which means the Good News of salvation.”
Source:
