First German LEOPARD Tanks Are Finally In Ukraine

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The Poles delivered it straight to Ukraine.
However, note that these are the 2A4's which aren't as old or bad as Leopard 1's or Leopard 2A2's etc, but they're also not the most advanced 2A5 and 2A6's (and most latest 2A7) which are also allegedly on the way later on.
Mirrored - December1991