Israel defies Biden as leaked footage of Israeli drone strike on unarmed teenagers fuels outrage!

Tensions rise between the Biden and Netanyahu administrations as Israel accuses Biden of trying to topple Netanyahu | Outrage erupts over leaked footage showing Israeli drone strike on unarmed teenagers | Trump legal team files constitutional challenge to Letitia James attempt to "fire sale" Trump golf course and resort | Director of Clinton Airport in Arkansas mysteriously dies in unexplainable ATF dawn raid | Bidenomics: home foreclosures up 50% as cost to buy home doubled last 4 years | Nigerian govt kicking US out of their country | FDA concedes defeat in ivermectin case | MTG files to disbar Fani Willis | Cocoa been shortage sparks panic | #Texit trends on X
