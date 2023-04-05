The timeless magic of the Sacred Buddhas #bridgingscienceandspirit #informationmedicine

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The timeless magic of the Sacred Buddhas Relics.
Mystic times podcast Nisha Manek, MD with Rafa Martinelli
For more information, visit Rafa Martinelli at https://www.youtube.com/@RafaMartinelli
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/atmanrafa
. . .
The Genius of William A. Tiller’s Physics and the Promise of Information Medicine
Nisha’s BEST SELLER book ❝ Bridging Science and Spirit❞ is now available on Amazon. (Click the link below or click the link in my bio)
Pick up your copy on Amazon:
https://www.amazon.com/Bridging-Science-Spirit-Information-Medicine-ebook/dp/B07W6XH7NT
To experience the power of the Buddha’s relics, download your copy of the paper at: nishamanekmd.com
For more information:
Website: https://nishamanekmd.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Bridging-Science-and-Spirit-1313287375496514
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/njmanek/
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.ph/njmanek2310/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/NishaManekMD
YouTube: https://youtu.be/d16pheyuGNc
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
#physics #rheumatology #informationmedicine #MD #WilliamATiller #science #spirituality #intention #thermodynamics #entropy #bridgingscienceandspirit #entropy #nishamanek #bookauthor #amazonbooks #spiritualityawake #spiritualinspiration #consciouness #conciousliving #powerofintention #scienceandspirituality #bestsellerbook #healthymindhealthybody #healthymindandbody #healthyminds #healthymindsets #meditatedaily #powerofmeditation #livewithintention #intentionmatters #bridging #bookauthor #medicaldoctor #scientists #sciencehumor #educationalbooks #musthavebook #mustreads #mustreadbook #healthylifestlye #mindandbody #consciouslifestyle #amazonkindle #internationalbestseller #scienceandspirituality #energyhealings #healingvibes #physicsfacts #rheumatology #rheumatologist #rheumatoid