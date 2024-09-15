Secret societies: the Committee of 300 by Dr. John Coleman

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



Dr. John Coleman a true historian in the intelligence community researched over 20 years into the "Deep State" and "Shadow Government's" before he wrote his book on the "Committee of 300". His revelations is a deep dive into the forces behind the New World Order depopulation agenda movement. This video lecture from 1994 represents a culmination of his findings of secret societies, evil agendas, depopulation, trampling of the US constitution, stealing via taxation, imposing tyranny, world control etc.



The Illuminati’s top elite consists of exactly 300 people controlled through the Roman papal bloodlines of 13 families known as the Saturnalian Brotherhood, the Grey Pope, the Olympians and Venetian Black Nobility. As a group they are called the "Committee of 300" which is the real world government that controls everything from our political leadership and rulers, world banks, educational systems, mainstream media, drug marked, human trafficking and so on.



"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington