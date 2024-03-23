© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Del Bigtree at the HighWire
March 22, 2024
ICAN Lead Counsel, Aaron Siri, Esq., covers the good and bad of the TikTok Ban bill and it’s future as well as ICAN’s contribution to the free speech case Murthy v. Missouri, which recently had a hearing in the Supreme Court.
#TikTokBill #TikTokBan #MurthyVMissouri
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4kvj8l-aaron-siri-on-tiktok-ban-and-murthy-v.-missouri.html