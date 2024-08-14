Chronicles of Deception : Anatoly Fomenko , phantom time , part 2✍️📜⏱️

In the second part of our series, we explore the provocative theories of Anatoly Fomenko, a Russian mathematician who challenges the conventional timeline of world history with his "New Chronology." Fomenko contends that much of what we consider ancient history is either duplicated, misdated, or entirely fabricated. By applying statistical analysis, astronomical data, and a critical review of historical texts, he argues that entire centuries were artificially added to our timeline, and many events traditionally placed in antiquity may have actually occurred during the Middle Ages. This episode delves into the evidence and arguments behind Fomenko’s bold reimagining of history, urging us to reconsider the accuracy of the historical narrative we’ve been taught.

