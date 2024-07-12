Judgement Has Come To The Church

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this time and age when there is so much going on in the world that can be of great concern, the Lord is bringing judgment on the church.
See how and what you can do in these times of trouble in your own church.
