News Anchor killed by VAXX poison injections
The Prisoner
The Prisoner
9841 followers
13
3106 views • 09/24/2023

The diagnosis they're reporting is cancer. They lie about everything though. They've lied about covid for the past 3-years and are showing few signs of letting up. Remember when Jovita Moore was diagnosed with brain cancer 12-days after her second dose? Maybe it was cancer. Maybe it was a hemorrhagic stroke. Whatever it is, it's killing these people.
I was chatting with a friend yesterday at park and she nonchalantly said, "see that girl over there, the one with the curly hair? She has a tumor in her brain."
A bunch of young girls were getting soccer lessons nearby and she was one of them.
I said, "What? How long has she had it? Do you know?"
She said, "Oh, I don't know, about 2 years ago, I think."
My friend also said her extremely athletic, soccer and basketball playing daughter is now allergic to grass, too. Grass. They just found out this year. No problems her entire life and now suddenly allergic to grass.
###
KuljeetKaila
@KuljeetKaila
"Asked vaccine booking agent for more info, got put on hold and eventually call dropped 🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️ just send the vaccine - we will inject ourselves"
11:58 AM · Mar 31, 2021
https://twitterDOTcom/KuljeetKaila/status/1377334545037488129
###
@kuljeet_kaila
"Surroundedby all the love and support one could ask for . Prayers are always welcome"
https://www.instagramDOTcom/p/Cs-exfDsamR/
###
COLLEAGUE REMEMBERS CBC'S ANCHOR KULJEET KAILA, DEAD AT 46 DUE TO CANCER (SEP'23)
Kuljeet Kaila, a well-known broadcaster from Vancouver, sadly lost her battle with a severe type of brain cancer. She had been working as a reporter and anchor at CBC Vancouver before her passing at Surrey Memorial Hospital on a Sunday morning. This news has left her loved ones in deep sorrow. In this article, we will delve into the life of Kuljeet Kaila, getting to know more about who she was and the circumstances surrounding her passing.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zqr350GwDGyB/
https://rajasdentalcollegeDOTcom/kuljeet-kaila-died/
https://www.cbcDOTca/player/play/2262877763700

Mirrored - bootcamp

news anchorvaxxkuljeet kaila
