BRICS Meeting in South Africa

the BRICS group is on the verge of potentially creating a currency backed by gold. This seem potentially monumental...which may forever ruin the ability for the US to hit countries with sanctions

Cynthia, adding this:

China definitelly makes it clear that it does not aspire to make the yuan the global reserve currency instead of the dollar. The BRICS do not want the dominance of a currency on international exchanges: they want to use national currencies. The false counterinformation that the BRICS aimed to impose the yuan as a global reserve currency was already circulating.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met with his Saudi counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, on the sidelines of the #BRICS summit in South Africa.

This was their second meeting since Iran and Saudi Arabia restored their ties in March

About a group Navy,

Iran, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman plan joint navy

Qatar's Al-Jadid news website announced that Iran, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Oman will form a joint navy to guarantee the security of Persian Gulf



