BRICS Meeting in South Africa

the BRICS group is on the verge of potentially creating a currency backed by gold. This seem potentially monumental...which may forever ruin the ability for the US to hit countries with sanctions
Cynthia, adding this:
China definitelly makes it clear that it does not aspire to make the yuan the global reserve currency instead of the dollar. The BRICS do not want the dominance of a currency on international exchanges: they want to use national currencies. The false counterinformation that the BRICS aimed to impose the yuan as a global reserve currency was already circulating.
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met with his Saudi counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, on the sidelines of the #BRICS summit in South Africa.
This was their second meeting since Iran and Saudi Arabia restored their ties in March
About a group Navy,
Iran, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman plan joint navy
Qatar's Al-Jadid news website announced that Iran, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Oman will form a joint navy to guarantee the security of Persian Gulf