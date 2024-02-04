XURIOUS FT HIRAETH 🎤 WE'RE GONNA MAKE IT

Video: Mark Brahmin

Music and Lyrics: Xurious

Vocals: Hiraeth





-----------------------------------------------------------------

Lyrics:

They said don't walk, but we ran

They said don't talk, but we sang

They said don't look, but we saw (yes we

saw)

The fire rising like before





oh-oh-oh-oh,

We're gonna make it, fam

oh-oh-oh-oh,

We're gonna make it,

We're gonna make it, oh-oh-oh

oh-oh-oh-oh,

We're gonna make it, fam

oh-oh-oh-oh,

We're gonna make it,

We're gonna make it, oh-oh-oh





They said don't think, but we know

They said don't start, but we said go

They said don't hear, but we heard (yes we

heard)

And knew their lies were all absurd





oh-oh-oh-oh,

We're gonna make it, fam

oh-oh-oh-oh,

We're gonna make it,

We're gonna make it, oh-oh-oh

oh-oh-oh-oh,

We're gonna make it, fam

oh-oh-oh-oh,

We're gonna make it,

We're gonna make it, oh-oh-oh

-----------------------------------------------------------





