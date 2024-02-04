XURIOUS FT HIRAETH 🎤 WE'RE GONNA MAKE IT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Video: Mark Brahmin
Music and Lyrics: Xurious
Vocals: Hiraeth
*Be sure to follow Xurious and check out his other music here:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/xurious/
https://twitter.com/xuriousmusic
https://soundcloud.com/user-625608547
*Follow and check out Mark Brahmin's other work here:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/markbrahmin/
http://theapolloniantransmission.com/
https://twitter.com/MarkBrahmin
*Please SUPPORT the White Art Collective (WAC) by subscribing on DLive, bitchute, and checking out the website! :D
DLive: https://dlive.tv/WhiteArtCollective
Website: https://www.whiteartcollective.com/
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/white-art-collective/
Twitter: (@WhiteCollective) https://twitter.com/WhiteCollective
Gab: (@WhiteArtCollective) https://gab.com/WhiteArtCollective
Lyrics:
They said don't walk, but we ran
They said don't talk, but we sang
They said don't look, but we saw (yes we
saw)
The fire rising like before
oh-oh-oh-oh,
We're gonna make it, fam
oh-oh-oh-oh,
We're gonna make it,
We're gonna make it, oh-oh-oh
oh-oh-oh-oh,
We're gonna make it, fam
oh-oh-oh-oh,
We're gonna make it,
We're gonna make it, oh-oh-oh
They said don't think, but we know
They said don't start, but we said go
They said don't hear, but we heard (yes we
heard)
And knew their lies were all absurd
oh-oh-oh-oh,
We're gonna make it, fam
oh-oh-oh-oh,
We're gonna make it,
We're gonna make it, oh-oh-oh
oh-oh-oh-oh,
We're gonna make it, fam
oh-oh-oh-oh,
We're gonna make it,
We're gonna make it, oh-oh-oh
