© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/jaxen-and-siri-testify-in-massachusetts/
Massachusetts has become the latest hot bed of vaccine-related legislation as its residents have been activated to testify at the State House. While the pandemic fades into people’s memories, lawmakers are picking up where they left off, removing all barriers to liability-free injectable pharmaceutical products.