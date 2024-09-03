BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Developing Your Loving-Self Is a Choice, God’s Gifts Given at Creation, PERSONALITY and NATURE, The More People We Know The More We Know About God Too, Facade Anger and Personality
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
18 views • 8 months ago

FULL ORIGINAL:

www.youtube.com/watch?v=D3g8Ac_r-ec

God’s Gifts To Develop My Loving Self


Cut:

02m27s - 14m42s


Website:

www.divinetruth.com

*************





“DEVELOPING OUR LOVING-SELF IS A CHOICE.”

@ 03m20s


“GOD HAS PERSONALLY EXPRESSED HERSELF BY GIVING YOU A FRAGMENT OF HER PERSONALITY AND NATURE. IT’S LIKE GOD EXPOSES HERSELF TO THE WORLD BY GIVING YOU A FRAGMENT OF HER PERSONALITY AND NATURE, AND DESIRING THAT YOU DEVELOP THAT PERSONALITY AND NATURE TO THE FULL, SO THAT YOU CAN EXPRESS THAT PART OF GOD AS WELL.”

@ 07m49s


“THE MORE PEOPLE WE KNOW, THE MORE WE KNOW ABOUT GOD TOO.”

@ 12m01s


“THE MORE YOU ARE YOU, THE EASIER IS TO KNOW YOU. THE LESS YOU ARE YOU, PEOPLE HAVE TO SEARCH FOR YOU. AND ACTUALLY IT’S VERY UNLOVING THING TO NOT BE YOU, BECAUSE IT ACTUALLY FORCES PEOPLE TO SEARCH FOR WHO YOU ARE RATHER THAN TO KNOW WHO YOU ARE EASILY. AND IT’S CLOSING YOU DOWN.

@ 12m23s


Keywords
wisdomspiritualitysimplerelationship with godsoul foodreal selfdivine love pathsoul conditionloving godreincarnated jesussoul searchsoul developmenti want to heal my soulsoul transformation with godfeel to healdriven by truth not fearprecious child of godsoul awakeningi want to know everythingchoice and free willexpressing myselfgods giftspersonality and naturefacade anger and personalityclever god
