Episode #72 - The Truth They’re Hiding: Fitness, Food Lies & Your Path to Real Freedom w/ Sharon Daphna & Gabriel Lazar
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
19 views • 3 months ago

In this special episode, I had the honour of being a guest on The Human Frequency Channel, hosted by the insightful Sharon Daphna and Gabriel Lazar. For the first time, I shared more of my personal awakening journey and the powerful refinement period that led me to become both a fitness trainer and a podcaster.


We explored the hidden influence of the subconscious mind and how it shapes our beliefs, fuels self-sabotage, and ultimately governs the way we experience our lives. From mindset to manifestation, this conversation gets to the root of personal transformation.


We also pulled back the curtain on the failings of our current education system and how it leaves us unprepared for the real world. I shared my perspective on how the food industry has been co-opted by Big Pharma - pushing processed, toxic products that contribute to disease, only to sell us the “cure.”


In truth, the real medicine lies in clean, organic food, consistent movement of the body, and daily meditation.


We went deep into the spiritual side of life, discussing how we live in an inverted system designed to keep us disconnected from our bodies, our purpose, and our potential. I unpacked why we’ve become more sedentary and disconnected than ever, and how reclaiming our health is a revolutionary act.


Finally, I shared practical insights and my top fitness and nutrition hacks; so tools to help you launch and sustain your own health journey. There’s nuance to training and eating well, and most people simply haven’t been shown the way. My goal is to change that!


Tune in for a conversation that weaves together spirituality, personal development, health, and truth.


Connect with Sharon and Gabriel via any of the links below:


Website:

https://www.thechembow.com


Blog:

https://thechembow.tumblr.com/


Bitchute:

https://old.bitchute.com/thehumanfrequency/


Odysee:

https://odysee.com/@TheHumanFrequency:c


Rumble:

https://rumble.com/c/c-1710804


Connect with me via any of the links below:


Fountain -

https://fountain.fm/show/1Tgn3yHym3UmGUQecY8B


Rumble -

https://rumble.com/c/TheConsciousMan7


YouTube -

https://www.youtube.com/@TheConsciousMan7Podcast


Facebook -

https://www.facebook.com/todd.cave.790


Instagram -

@adriano_246

 -

https://www.instagram.com/adriano_246/


@theconsciousman7

 -

https://www.instagram.com/theconsciousman7podcast/


Twitter/X -

@adriano_246

 -

https://x.com/adriano_246


Todd & Me Merch -

https://amzn.to/4dcZFTD

 (US)

https://amzn.to/3YmgY0d

 (UK and Europe)


Patreon -

https://www.patreon.com/theconsciousman7podcast


Locals -

https://theconsciousman7.locals.com/


Email - [email protected]


***Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases


If this conversation added value to you please don’t forget to like, follow, comment and share because that helps us to be recommended in the algorithms!

Keywords
healthmindsetnutritionbigpharmaapocalypsefitnesssourcemindsetmattersfoodlies
