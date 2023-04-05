Jesse Watters | Alvin Bragg is trying to end fair & free elections.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Alvin Bragg is trying to end fair & free elections. This a sham of a case that he doesn’t even understand. So now Republicans have to turn the tables & start prosecuting Democrats. They don’t have to trump up the charges though, Democrats’ crimes are clear. The Left started this.
