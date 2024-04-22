Inworld Origins Featuring Artificially Intelligent NPCs! Extended Gameplay!

Origins is a playable short created by the team at Inworld AI to showcase NPCs powered by artificial intelligence. After an explosion in Metropolis, you’ve arrived on the scene as the lead detective. Question witnesses, uncover the mystery, and solve the case. From the creator of The Matrix Awakens.

AI NPCs can greatly increase the immersion of a video game. They can fill you in on the details of the game, elaborate on the backstory and infinitely increase video game content and playability. This video is an extended gameplay showing the state of the art of intelligent NPC's.

In this video, I test the intelligence of the AI NPC's to the Nth degree, seeing if they can answer my questions, go off topic, and even write poetry for me!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2199920/Inworld_Origins/