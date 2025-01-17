Tim Oz-man, Nathan Reynolds, U of PA, False Flags, Mormonism, Apostasy of the 10 Tribes, Guns

SR 2025-01-16 Delingpole Reynolds

Topic list:

* Yet another mandatory Windows update takes Johnny’s sound.

* Tim Oz-man is a childish shill.

* Johnny’s breakthrough with James Delingpole.

* From Nathan Reynolds to Cathy O’Brien.

* Is Nathan Reynolds on the level?

* James Delingpole really likes fox hunting.

* Delingpole, Reynolds, wedding rings and spiritual powers.

* When Adventists rebel, they are at their best.

* The Catholic Church is worried about Donald Trump’s SUPPOSED agenda of “mass deportations”.

* Catherine Austin(-)Fitts and Jennifer Daniels: what do they have in common?

* Once Saved, always Saved?

* “Sandy Hook families reach a bankruptcy settlement with ‘Alex Jones’!” Just stop.

* Mormonism and Freemasonry.

* East Palestine train derailment.

* Where polygamy is live and well.

* Opus Dei ACCUSED of trafficking in Argentina.

* South Bend Indiana’s tax-payer-funded salute to the “heroic” SR-71 Teddy Hesburgh.

* Why are both the FBI and CIA antisemitic?

* Was the golden calf the first central bank?

* YouTube’s anti-gun agenda and the new “M&P” 22 magnum.

_____________________

