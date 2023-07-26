CHP Talks: Tony Walton—Stop the New Sex Ed Agenda!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
July 26, 2023: My guest this week is Tony Walton, MPP candidate for the riding of Scarborough-Guildwood in the Ontario by-elections. Voting will take place on Thursday, July 27. Tony is a candidate for the Stop the New Sex Ed Agenda Party. That’s a long name but gives a very clear idea of the party’s primary objective: ending the indoctrination of young children in Ontario—against their parents’ wishes—with the not-so-new, sexually explicit curriculum first unleashed by the previous Kathleen Wynne government and retained or even intensified by the Doug Ford PCs.
Learn more about Tony Walton, the candidate here: http://tonywalton.com
Write to Tony here: [email protected]
Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824
For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/