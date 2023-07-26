BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CHP Talks: Tony Walton—Stop the New Sex Ed Agenda!
CHP Canada
108 followers
58 views • 07/26/2023

July 26, 2023: My guest this week is Tony Walton, MPP candidate for the riding of Scarborough-Guildwood in the Ontario by-elections. Voting will take place on Thursday, July 27. Tony is a candidate for the Stop the New Sex Ed Agenda Party. That’s a long name but gives a very clear idea of the party’s primary objective: ending the indoctrination of young children in Ontario—against their parents’ wishes—with the not-so-new, sexually explicit curriculum first unleashed by the previous Kathleen Wynne government and retained or even intensified by the Doug Ford PCs. 

Learn more about Tony Walton, the candidate here:  http://tonywalton.com 

Write to Tony here: [email protected]

Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada

CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824

For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca

Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate

GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

childrenelectioneducationidentitysexgenderindoctrinationchp canadachristian heritage partyrod taylorvotingcandidateontariodoug fordonpolichpcanadaprovincialchp talkssexedbyelectiontony waltonpafequeenie yustopthenewsexedagenda
