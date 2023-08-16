BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Biden is murdering everyone by removing CO2 from the atmosphere & jab = bioweapon BREAKING! STOP THE GENOCIDAL CARBON TAX SCAMMERS!
Perfect Society
284 views • 08/16/2023


Donations are very welcome:

https://streamelements.com/starthealingspreadtruth/tip

Biden regime to spend $1.2B on terraforming operation that will remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere to kill plants and devastate food crop yields worldwide

https://genocide.news/2023-08-14-biden-billions-terraforming-destroy-photosynthesis-carbon-dioxide.html

Covid jabs meet the scientific and clinical criteria of BIOWEAPONS, not “vaccines”

https://genocide.news/2023-07-27-covid-jabs-science-criteria-bioweapons-not-vaccines.html

“Climate Change” FANATICS are the GREATEST THREAT the world faces right now

https://genocide.news/2023-08-06-climate-change-fanatics-greatest-threat-the-world-faces.html

CDC to start pushing ANNUAL mRNA COVID “vaccine” injections to accelerate depopulation

https://genocide.news/2023-08-01-cdc-pushing-annual-mrna-covid-vaccine-injections.html

Climate News | Climate News & Climate Studies

https://climate.news/

An essential guide to HEATSTROKE I use a plantsprayer filled with clean cool water

https://climate.news/2023-08-10-an-essential-guide-to-heatstroke.html

Atmospheric CO2 Concentrations At 400 PPM Are Still Dangerously Low For Life On Earth

https://notrickszone.com/2013/05/17/atmospheric-co2-concentrations-at-400-ppm-are-still-dangerously-low-for-life-on-earth/

Keywords
cropsnewsplantsimportantvaccinemurderergenocidejoe bidenclimateco2crisisscamcarbon taxspreadclimategateglobal warming hoaxbreakinglacktemperaturemrnayou will own nothingbidenomicsis a bioweaponwhen what why where hownotrickszone
