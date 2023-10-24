BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Reporter lies down on sidewalk and pretends to be bombed
222 views • 10/24/2023

This intrepid war reporter from Romania donned body armor and headed right onto the front lines of Gaza to report on the war up close. Ok, well not the _front_ lines, but still pretty close, right?

Actually she just laid down in the middle of the street somewhere nice and safe, and just said she was being bombed. The illusion that she was knee-deep in the fighting was slightly tarnished by the calm passersby and people enjoying relaxing bike rides that could be seen off in the corner of the otherwise meticulously crafted footage.

She said that they would have to wait a while longer as they can never be too sure exactly when the bombings will start. You know, so she can explain all the explosions not happening.

Mirrored - RT

