Solved! Enoch: Apocalypse of Weeks - Part 2
Eclipse Event Signs
Eclipse Event Signs
122 views • 06/24/2023

The entire period of 7000 years of human history is revealed in the Apocalypse of Weeks. Was this actually written by Enoch? Is it historically accurate? What does it predict about our future? In Part 2, the final 4 weeks are discussed. Week 7 is a major focus as this has not been interpreted correctly up until now. It has had a major negative impact on our modern world and hardly anyone is aware of it. Finally, the 3 groups are shown to be the main focus of all of human history.

Keywords
christianprophecyisraelhistoryapocalypseenochmoses
