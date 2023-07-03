Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on July 1-2⚡️

▪️Ukrainian units tried to attack a military airfield on the northeastern outskirts of Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Krasnodar region.





Due to the professionalism of the air defence unit, victims and damage were avoided.





▪️Northeast of Bakhmut, AFU units managed to break through the first line of defence and reach the outskirts of Berkhivka.





Russian troops conducted a number of counterattacks and regained lost positions, the situation in the area is generally controlled.





▪️On the southern flank, severe clashes continue on Klishchiivka -Kurdyumivka line.





Attempts of enemy assault groups to seize strongholds and heights are suppressing by small arms and artillery fire.





▪️To the south of Avdiivka, the parties conduct sorties along the forest line on Sjeverne - Vodyane road, trying to gain a foothold in the "grey zone".





Offensive actions are complicated by a tightly built defence and a multilinear system of minefields.





▪️In Vremivka sector of the front, AFU continues to attack in small groups at Pryyutne - Staromaiors'ke line.





Russian units have so far managed to slow the enemy down, eliminating dozens of militants every day.





▪️In Orikhiv sector, the enemy managed to buckle in Russian defence about 300 meters north of Robotyne.





After regrouping, Russian servicemen launched a counterattack, recapturing most of the lost positions.





▪️In Kherson direction, fighting continues in the riverbank zone near Antonovskiy Bridge.





A complete sweep of the terrain is complicated by the active work of enemy artillery from the opposite bank of Dnipro.