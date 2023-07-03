Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on July 1-2⚡️

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
▪️Ukrainian units tried to attack a military airfield on the northeastern outskirts of Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Krasnodar region.
Due to the professionalism of the air defence unit, victims and damage were avoided.
▪️Northeast of Bakhmut, AFU units managed to break through the first line of defence and reach the outskirts of Berkhivka.
Russian troops conducted a number of counterattacks and regained lost positions, the situation in the area is generally controlled.
▪️On the southern flank, severe clashes continue on Klishchiivka -Kurdyumivka line.
Attempts of enemy assault groups to seize strongholds and heights are suppressing by small arms and artillery fire.
▪️To the south of Avdiivka, the parties conduct sorties along the forest line on Sjeverne - Vodyane road, trying to gain a foothold in the "grey zone".
Offensive actions are complicated by a tightly built defence and a multilinear system of minefields.
▪️In Vremivka sector of the front, AFU continues to attack in small groups at Pryyutne - Staromaiors'ke line.
Russian units have so far managed to slow the enemy down, eliminating dozens of militants every day.
▪️In Orikhiv sector, the enemy managed to buckle in Russian defence about 300 meters north of Robotyne.
After regrouping, Russian servicemen launched a counterattack, recapturing most of the lost positions.
▪️In Kherson direction, fighting continues in the riverbank zone near Antonovskiy Bridge.
A complete sweep of the terrain is complicated by the active work of enemy artillery from the opposite bank of Dnipro.