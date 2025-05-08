Israel’s Unrestricted Strikes on Yemen: US Military Struggles to Keep Its Planes, and Its Grip | UK Column

* Full news and all the source links: https://www.ukcolumn.org/video/uk-column-news-7th-may-2025

- The Cradle: Israel vows to strike Yemen 'without restrictions' following Ben Gurion airport strike

- RT (on X): Blazing fires, charred wreckage, choking smoke - Houthi TV shows shocking aftermath of Israeli strike on Sana’a Airport in Yemen (Archived)

- Yemen News Agency (SABA): President: No retreat from supporting Gaza, no matter cost

- Vanessa Beeley (Telegram): Sanaa Airport. Yemen. Under attack (Video)

- Mohamad Al Shami (on X): Yemen posts

- CNN: Second US Navy jet is lost at sea from Truman aircraft carrier

- CNN: US Navy loses $60 million jet at sea after it fell overboard from aircraft carrier

- The Aviationist: USS Harry S. Truman Loses Third F/A-18 Super Hornet

- The New York Times: U.S. Commanders Worry Yemen Campaign Will Drain Arms Needed to Deter China (Archived)

- The New York Times: Trump Says the U.S. Will Cease Strikes on Houthi Militants (Archived)

- Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (on X): TrumpDailyPosts

“A very BIG announcement… And it's really positive… One of the most important announcements in many many years”

- Yemen News Agency (SABA): Coordination Center issues formal notification to civil aviation authorities regarding high risks to air navigation at Israeli airports

- Roya News: Oman announces US-Houthi ceasefire deal

Mirrored - UK Column Extracts





