Trump & The Golden Cross. Greece & The Image Of The Beast. Idolatry In Christianity. WH Faith Office
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
37 followers
Follow
125 views • 5 months ago

The Highest-ranking Greek Orthodox Cleric in America Named Donald Trump the New Emperor Constantine During a White House Ceremony. Greek Orthodox Archbishop Praises Trump for Middle East Christian Support, Gives Him Cross. Trump accepted the cross and cited his executive order to end government overreach and hostility toward Christians.


Trump’s Faith Adviser Promises ‘7 Supernatural Blessings’ for $1,000 — Including God Going After Your Enemies


Marvin Sapp Instructs Ushers To Close Church Doors Until Congregation Ponies Up $40K. In an undated clip, the gospel singer requested a high dollar amount before members could leave.


#Trump

#Cross

#Greece

#Greek

#Greeks

#FaithOffice

#WhiteHouse

#Christianity

#Faith

#Bible

#KJV


#DavidHouse


#BlueLaws

#Project2025

#SundayLaw

#SDA


#DarkDay

#DarkDays



Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse love


Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o


Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries


Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144


Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez


Zelle: 757-955-6871


PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth


Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936


Cash App: $Mrdhouse


Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House

trumpwhite housegreek independence daytrump greek clericgreeks in the white housetrump faith officesupernatural blessings
