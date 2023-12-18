WE ARE WHAT WE ARE - WE'RE NOT WHAT WE'RE DOING (SHARE)

Remarque88
Dec 18, 2023
YOU WON'T BELIEVE WHERE WE'RE GOING NOW - STAY TOGETHER
Remarque88 Channel - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/GISyVy9bw05Q/
Sorry.... I had to re-post to correct an error @ 5 min. mark
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/tpwupuTpDoJ7/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.